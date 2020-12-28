Watch: Lee Ji Ah Has Fun Speaking English And Doing Fight Scenes Behind The Scenes On “The Penthouse”

On December 28, SBS launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video from “The Penthouse.”

The behind-the-scenes video begins with the scene wherein Shim Su Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) and Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) confront Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) together with his daughter, Joo Hye In (Na So Ye), who’s in a wheelchair.

In this scene, Shim Su Ryeon and Park Eun Suk communicate English. Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Suk each spent a part of their childhood in the US, which makes their English traces sound fluent and pure. Eugene can be within the scene and is aware of English as a result of she grew up in Guam, an American territory, prompting Uhm Ki Joon to jokingly complain that he’s the one one there who doesn’t perceive all of the English traces being thrown out round him.

Within the subsequent scene, Lee Ji Ah and Uhm Ki Joon movie their violent struggle scene after Shim Su Ryeon hides Joo Hye In away. The two actors are cautious about one another’s security and filled with laughter in comparison with the tense feelings of the scene. After Uhm Ki Joon pretends to fling Lee Ji Ah on the wall, he tells her that she ought to maintain her stability in order that it doesn’t appear like she’s fainting in his arms. In one other second, Lee Ji Ah performs with a rubber prop that she is supposed to hit Uhm Ki Joon with, and later bursts out laughing when it bounces loudly off his head.

