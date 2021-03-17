Watch: Lee Ji Ah Talks About Making Her Return In “The Penthouse 2”

“The Penthouse 2” shared a brand new look behind the scenes!

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” is the second season of the suspenseful drama concerning the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of girls on the prime of the social pyramid, who will cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

After the obvious dying of her character Shim Soo Ryeon within the first season, Lee Ji Ah just lately made a welcome return to the present as Na Ae Gyo, the start mom of the twins Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) and Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun). In the March 6 episode of “The Penthouse 2,” Na Ae Gyo shocked Shim Soo Ryeon’s husband Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) and viewers alike by abruptly showing in his penthouse residence. The second has garnered the very best viewership scores for the season to date.

The newest making-of video options Lee Ji Ah returning to the set of Joo Dan Tae’s residence after remodeling into Na Ae Gyo. “Do I look a bit totally different?” she asks somebody. They reply, “You look very totally different,” and she or he provides them a thumbs up, saying she’s glad.

As Lee Ji Ah wanders across the set along with her script, she will get a shock and says in shock, “What—the mattress’s modified!” She then realizes that it’s as a result of the penthouse has been redecorated after Kim So Yeon’s character Cheon Web optimization Jin received along with Joo Dan Tae. She peeks across the set to see what’s modified, saying, “I’m curious.”

Lee Ji Ah and Uhm Ki Joon then rehearse and movie the scene the place she surprises him in his residence and kisses him, they usually go on to shoot their recreation of billiards.

The actress says in an interview, “Hiya, I’m Lee Ji Ah taking part in Na Ae Gyo. I’m right here for the primary time shortly for my first shoot. This character’s character is the exact opposite of Shim Soo Ryeon, so it was a bit arduous and I felt nervous, however I had enjoyable filming.”

“Please love Na Ae Gyo as a lot as Shim Soo Ryeon!” she says to followers. “Good Luck, ‘The Penthouse 2’!”

In the following a part of the video, Kim Younger Dae and Choi Ye Bin apply the scene the place his character Joo Seok Hoon tries to kiss her character Ha Eun Byul and asks her to this point him, as a part of his revenge plan. As they shyly rehearse and work out how they’ll act out the scene, somebody off display screen teases Choi Ye Bin by saying she’s blushing. “I believe I’m going to blush!” says Kim Younger Dae, they usually each giggle.

The making-of compilation additionally options Eugene and Kim So Yeon filming the scene the place Cheon Web optimization Jin will get down on her knees to apologize to Oh Yoon Hee. The pair could also be enemies on display screen however the actresses giggle collectively whereas they look ahead to the shoot, they usually then immerse totally into their characters and the dramatic feelings of the second.

Watch the video under!

Try “The Penthouse 2” right here!

Watch Now