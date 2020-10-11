Watch: Lee Ji Ah, Uhm Ki Joon, Kim So Yeon, And More Struggle For Power In Chilling New Teaser For “Penthouse”

SBS has revealed a brand new suspense-filled teaser for the upcoming drama “Penthouse”!

“Penthouse” tells the story of a girl who strives to realize her objective of coming into excessive society by changing into the “queen” within the one centesimal ground penthouse in Gangnam, which is the top of success in her eyes. The drama may also contact on girls who haven’t any selection however to grow to be villains to be able to defend themselves. The principle forged contains Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Uhm Ki Joon, Shin Eun Kyung, Bong Tae Gyu, Yoon Jong Hoon, Park Eun Seok, and Yoon Joo Hee.

The teaser opens as Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) whispers, “You’re without end mine,” whereas sharing a kiss together with her husband Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon). Joo Dan Tae then ominously says, “Pitiful. If she didn’t know something she wouldn’t have died,” as somebody falls into the penthouse fountain. Whereas Shim Soo Ryeon appears to be like on in fright, a mysterious determine approaches her with a threatening pair of scissors.

The scene then cuts to a girl pushing somebody down the steps as a voice says urgently, “That lady is a assassin.” Shim Soo Ryeon then holds up a trophy with a murderous glare as Chun Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) says, “There’s one thing suspicious about your spouse.” Her anger continues as she smashes a golf membership on the bottom within the following clip. Joo Dan Tae then guarantees, “We’ll get via this disaster this time as nicely,” amidst scenes of a glamorous social gathering.

The chilling environment returns as Shim Soo Ryeon visits the scene of an accident. Chun Search engine optimization Jin threatens, “Cease messing with me. There’s a restrict to my endurance.” The teaser involves an finish as Shim Soo Ryun furiously warns, “If you happen to don’t wish to die, shut your mouth and discuss with me. In any other case, I’m going to reveal the whole lot.”

Watch the teaser under!

“Penthouse” premieres on October 26 following the conclusion of “Do You Like Brahms?” and can be out there on Viki.

