Watch: Lee Jin Hyuk Desperately Tries To Get Close To His Roommates NCT’s Jaehyun And Bae Hyun Sung In “Expensive.M” Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Expensive.M” launched a hilarious new teaser revealing perception into the brand new characters!

A spin-off of the hit internet drama collection “Love Playlist,” “Expensive.M” is a romance drama that tells the story of the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless submit that causes a stir on a Seoyeon College on-line discussion board.

NCT’s Jaehyun shall be making his appearing debut within the drama as male lead Cha Min Ho, a intelligent and imaginative computer-engineering scholar. Bae Hyun Sung shall be reprising his function as Web optimization Ji Min’s (Noh Jung Ui‘s) loving boyfriend Park Ha Neul, and UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk will play Cha Min Ho and Park Ha Neul’s roommate Gil Mok Jin.

The teaser begins with a have a look at Cha Min Ho, Park Ha Neul and Gil Mok Jin’s dormitory room. Cha Min Ho and Park Ha Neul get able to snack on pizza, however Gil Mok Jin tries to cease them, saying that the room will scent. Park Ha Neul feedback, “Hyung, you’ll get kicked out like that,” however then provides, “I’m simply kidding.” Gil Mok Jin additionally suggests getting a robotic vacuum collectively, solely to have a lukewarm response from the opposite two.

Gil Mok Jin asks for assist together with his laptop from the 2 laptop science majors, however they concurrently reply, “Simply reboot it.” He continues to recommend actions equivalent to a gathering with the ladies’ dormitory or a go to to Tongyeong metropolis, however Cha Min Ho and Park Ha Neul decline promptly.

When Gil Mok Jin mentions a reduction for college kids on an escape room, Cha Min Ho doesn’t even hassle to reply. Annoyed, Gil Mok Jin ultimately shouts, “I cleaned the room in the course of the weekend and even washed your pillow covers, however you guys can’t even spend one hour with me?” The teaser highlights the refreshing chemistry between the 2 blunt laptop science majors Cha Min Ho and Park Ha Neul and psychology main Gil Mok Jin, who simply desires to spend time collectively.

“Expensive.M” premieres on February 26 at 11:10 p.m KST and shall be accessible with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser under!

Watch one other teaser for “Expensive.M” with English subtitles right here:

