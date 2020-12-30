Watch: Lee Joo Young And Lee Seo Jin Are Connected Across Time In Chilling Teaser For OCN Mystery Drama

OCN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Occasions” (literal title) launched its first teaser!

“Occasions” is a “time warp” political thriller drama that tells the story of Seo Jung In (Lee Joo Young), who turns into related to reporter Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin) from 5 years previously via a cellphone name. Seo Jung In discovers a harmful fact as she tries to forestall the demise of her father Seo Gi Tae (Kim Young Chul), who’s the president.

Lee Seo Jin performs Lee Jin Woo, who lives in 2015 as a reporter with sturdy convictions. He’s additionally the CEO of the information media firm Occasions. Lee Joo Young performs Seo Jung In, a passionate reporter dwelling in 2020. She follows the footsteps of her president father who began out as a reporter. Her peaceable life is turned the other way up when her father passes away and she or he turns into capable of talk with Lee Jin Woo from the previous via a name.

In the teaser, a frightened Seo Jung In turns round in shock. Her voice within the background asks, “What’s the 12 months, month, date, and time?” Equally, Lee Jin Woo appears bewildered and misplaced. His voice over shares, “I obtained a name from 5 years sooner or later. From 2020.”

Watch the thrilling teaser beneath!

“Occasions” is slated to premiere in February 2021.

In the meantime, watch Lee Seo Jin in “Little Forest“:

Watch Now

Watch Lee Joo Young in “The Ghost Detective“:

Watch Now