Watch: Lee Joo Young And Lee Seo Jin Share Their Excitement In First Filming For Upcoming Drama

OCN has shared a behind-the-scenes take a look at the primary filming for “Occasions”!

“Occasions” is an upcoming “time-warp” political thriller drama starring Lee Joo Young as Seo Jung In, the daughter of South Korean president Seo Gi Tae (Kim Young Chul). After miraculously connecting through cellphone name with journalist Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin) from 5 years prior to now, Seo Jung In makes an attempt to forestall the demise of her father—however stumbles upon a harmful reality within the course of.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Lee Seo Jin, Lee Joo Young, and Kim Young Chul introduce their characters as they embark on filming for the primary time. Lee Seo Jin exhibits some spectacular appearing as he performs a reporter on the hunt for clues, however finally ends up needing assist from the manufacturing workers to be able to function an expert digicam. Later, he jokes round with supporting actors by ad-libbing traces in the course of different traces and throwing them off throughout rehearsal.

Lee Joo Young talks about working with Moon Jung Hee and Yoo Sung Joo for the primary time and shares how they took care of her on set, ensuring she sat down between takes. She provides, “Seo Jung In doesn’t imagine that her father is lifeless and breaks down crying at his funeral. It wasn’t simple to begin off with such an emotional scene on the primary filming, however I did my greatest.”

Kim Young Chul begins to clarify what he’s filming, however will get censored by the manufacturing workers resulting from potential spoilers. He concludes, “There’s a secret hidden there. If you happen to’re curious, please watch the drama.” Later, he says, “Identical to with each mission, the primary filming is at all times the toughest. After about 4 or 5 episodes, you assimilate your self into your character and issues stream extra naturally. Nevertheless, our first filming goes properly.”

“Occasions” premieres in February.

