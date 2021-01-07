Watch: Lee Joo Young And Lee Seo Jin’s Upcoming Drama Teases A Baffling Time-Warp Mystery In New Preview

OCN’s upcoming drama “Instances” has unveiled an intriguing new teaser!

“Instances” is a brand new “time-warp” political thriller drama starring Lee Joo Young as Seo Jung In, the daughter of South Korean president Seo Gi Tae (performed by Kim Young Chul). After miraculously speaking with journalist Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin) from 5 years up to now by telephone name, Seo Jung In makes an attempt to forestall the dying of her father—however stumbles upon a harmful reality within the course of.

On January 7, the upcoming drama launched a mysterious teaser that highlights the stark distinction between the peaceable current and the tumultuous previous. The clip begins in 2020, with an anchor reporting, “As President Seo Gi Tae’s time period in workplace attracts to a detailed…” earlier than immediately leaping again in time to 2015, when an anchor broadcasts, “Breaking information: presidential candidate Seo Gi Tae has been murdered.”

After elevating the baffling query of how Seo Gi Tae could be president in 2020 after being murdered in 2015, the teaser goes on to indicate flashes of Lee Jin Woo frantically racing down a corridor, Seo Gi Tae on the marketing campaign path, and Seo Jung In sobbing in despair. The video ends with the phrases: “Reality that transcends time: ‘Instances.’”

“Instances” is at present slated to premiere in February 2021. Try the brand new teaser beneath!

