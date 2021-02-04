Watch: Lee Joo Young Begs Lee Seo Jin In The Past To Help Save Her Father In Action-Packed Trailer For “Occasions”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Occasions” has unveiled its thrilling foremost trailer!

“Occasions” is a brand new “time-warp” political thriller drama starring Lee Joo Young as Seo Jung In, the daughter of South Korean president Seo Gi Tae (performed by Kim Young Chul). After miraculously speaking with journalist Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin) from 5 years up to now by cellphone name, Seo Jung In makes an attempt to forestall the loss of life of her father—however stumbles upon a harmful fact within the course of.

The newly launched trailer begins with Seo Jung In speaking to Lee Jin Woo over the cellphone, telling him, “It’s 2020 right here the place I’m, and also you, Lee Jin Woo, are in 2015. Tomorrow, my father will die.” He replies in shock, “Seo Gi Tae goes to die?”

Because the trailer exhibits glimpses of Seo Gi Tae’s homicide and funeral, the caption teases, “Linked occasions, a modified previous.” As cameras flash throughout them, somebody condescendingly tells Seo Jung In off for embarking on a quest for the reality, saying in a disapproving tone, “What’s a former president’s daughter doing digging for filth on a former president?” In the meantime, Seo Jung In declares, “Somebody tried to kill my father on goal. There are individuals who secretly set the entire thing up.”

Because the caption reads, “Reporters who face lies,” Seo Jung In warns, “If we don’t uncover the reality entangled on this incident, this can occur once more.” Lee Jin Woo furiously chases after somebody whereas screaming, “Hey, you bastard!” and Seo Jung In stares at somebody in shock as she asks, “It was you?” Moments later, she is captured by somebody as she desperately makes an attempt to make a cellphone name for assist. The caption continues, “Face the hidden fact,” whereas an unseen voice says, “We must be first. That’s the one means the Republic of Korea will survive.”

In the ultimate moments of the trailer, Lee Jin Woo agrees to Seo Jung In’s proposal by saying, “Let’s do it. Let’s save Consultant Seo.”

“Occasions” will premiere on February 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Try the brand new trailer beneath!

