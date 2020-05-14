Watch: Lee Joo Young Is A Genius Baseball Player With A Powerful Pitch In Upcoming Film “Baseball Woman”

Lee Joo Young remodeled right into a proficient baseball participant for the trailer of her new movie “Baseball Woman”!

The upcoming movie can be about Joo Soo In (Lee Joo Young) who goals of turning into knowledgeable baseball participant. The story tells of the battle she faces with a purpose to overcome the challenges of actuality.

Joo Soo In has been put underneath the highlight and known as the “genius baseball lady” for her means to pitch at a most velocity of 134 kilometers per hour (83 miles per hour) whereas including loads of rotation to the ball. After graduating highschool, she goals of becoming a member of knowledgeable group to proceed enjoying baseball, however she isn’t given a chance to be evaluated on her personal deserves just because she’s a girl. Nevertheless, an enormous change happens when the brand new coach Jin Tae (Lee Joon Hyuk) joins Joo Soo In’s baseball group.

In the trailer for the upcoming movie, Joo Soo In is surrounded by the voices of her coach, mom, and associates who don’t consider she will make her dream come true. Though she practices tougher than anybody else, the voices within the background say, “How did a woman come to hitch the highschool baseball group?” “What are you going to do after you graduate college? Do you’ve gotten a plan?” “Get up. Do you actually assume they’ll name you?” “Going professional is straightforward to say, however it’s not that straightforward to do,” and “When you can’t do it, quit shortly. It’s not embarrassing to take action.”

In response to the disbelievers, Joo Soo In pitches with all her would possibly and says, “How can folks know my future? Even I don’t realize it. I can’t quit with out attempting.”

“Baseball Woman” was lately invited to the 24th Busan Worldwide Film Competition, and Lee Joo Young additionally gained the Impartial Actor Award on the 45th Seoul Impartial Film Competition.

“Baseball Woman” will premiere in June. Watch the trailer beneath!

