OCN’s upcoming drama “Instances” has launched a preview of the primary episode!

“Instances” is a time-warp political thriller drama starring Lee Joo Younger as Search engine marketing Jung In, the daughter of South Korean president Search engine marketing Gi Tae (Kim Younger Chul). By means of a cellphone name, she is mysteriously linked to a journalist named Lee Jin Woo (Lee Search engine marketing Jin) who resides 5 years prior to now. Utilizing this, she makes an attempt to forestall the dying of her father—however stumbles upon a harmful fact within the course of.

In the primary episode preview, Search engine marketing Jung In congratulates her father, Search engine marketing Gi Tae, as he wins the presidential election. It’s also revealed that Search engine marketing Jung In works as an anchorwoman on a information program. However on the sound of a gunshot, Search engine marketing Jung In’s world is turned the other way up. She solutions a cellphone name from somebody she doesn’t acknowledge, who seems to be the reporter Lee Jin Woo.

Nonetheless, Lee Jin Woo appears to be unaware that he’s calling somebody sooner or later. He is proven to be a daring and unconventional reporter, operating away from people who find themselves chasing him and yelling from the again of a taxi, “The article goes out tomorrow so inform them to sue! I’m Lee Jin Woo from Instances!”

In the meantime, Search engine marketing Jung In witnesses her father being shot, to her shock and horror, however she can be confused when her administrative center doesn’t acknowledge her and safety escorts her out of the constructing. In voice-over, she says, “In one morning, every little thing modified. As if it had been manipulated.” In the tip, Lee Jin Woo appears to be the one one she will be able to flip to, as he says impatiently by way of the cellphone name, “You mentioned that you just’d do an interview to assist Search engine marketing Gi Tae. You mentioned you wished to assist your father.”

“Instances” premieres on February 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview under!

Watch Lee Joo Younger within the drama “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo“!

Watch Now