Watch: Lee Joon Gi And Kim Ji Hoon Get Along Like Brothers On Set Of “Flower Of Evil”

A brand new behind-the-scenes video of “Flower of Evil” has been launched!

The clip begins off with Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Gained rehearsing collectively. Lee Joon GI is chilly when the cameras are rolling, however as soon as the cameras are off, he’s all smiles, and he jokes round to maintain the ambiance full of life and brilliant.

Kim Ji Hoon, who performs the psychopath within the drama, pairs up with Jang Hee Jin to rehearse the scene the place his character stabs hers. They joke in regards to the stabbing occurring out of nowhere, and Kim Ji Hoon provides, “Possibly she seems to be an incredible fighter.”

Then Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Hoon rehearse their combating scenes collectively. Lee Joon Gi can’t assist however giggle at Kim Ji Hoon’s humorous means of speaking, and Kim Ji Hoon smiles at any time when his co-star throws a joke at him. The 2 are each critical and playful as they staff as much as make the scene extra life like. Throughout break, Lee Joon Gi jokes, “Let’s reduce your hair first,” and he pretends to make use of the faux knife to cut Kim Ji Hoon’s lengthy hair off.

The 2 pair up once more for an out of doors battle this time, they usually’re in excessive spirits as they rehearse for the essential scene. Lee Joon Gi pins Kim Ji Hoon down, and Kim Ji Hoon can’t assist however giggle as he feedback, “You’re a merciless man.” Feeling sorry that his co-star has to face the recent solar, Lee Joon Gi covers his face up with a towel.

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

The collection finale of “Flower of Evil” will air on September 23.

Within the meantime, compensate for the drama with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now