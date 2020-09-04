Watch: Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won Have Great Chemistry On Set Of “Flower Of Evil”

tvN’s drama “Flower of Evil” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video that exhibits the good teamwork between lead actors Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won!

At first of the clip, Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won work with actor Kim Ki Moo to create an exciting scene. First, Lee Joon Gi movies with Kim Ki Moo alone. Kim Ki Moo lights up a chunk of a paper, however he flinches in shock when flames out of the blue seem earlier than his eyes. Lee Joon Gi can’t assist however burst into laughter, and Kim Ki Moo admits he obtained actually scared.

Subsequent, Moon Chae Won joins the 2 actors, and so they work collectively to create an unforgettable motion scene. Lee Joon Gi darts into the room to avoid wasting Moon Chae Won, and Kim Ki Moo falls flat onto the bottom. As soon as the cameras are off, Lee Joon Gi rapidly helps Kim Ki Moo however laughs on the place he’s in. Lee Joon Gi feedback, “I believe he’s useless,” and Kim Ki Moo retorts, “I landed proper the place I used to be speculated to.”

Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won crew up with Choi Younger Joon in one other clip. Lee Joon Gi’s and Choi Younger Joon’s characters will not be on good phrases within the drama, however the two actors are truly shut, and Lee Joon Gi even embraces Choi Younger Joon tightly.

They movie a scene the place Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won come out of the constructing hand-in-hand. Nevertheless, they constantly make bloopers because of varied causes. In a single outtake, Moon Chae Won abruptly turns round, inflicting Lee Joon Gi to lose his grip on her and stumble. He breaks into slightly jig to make the accident look extra pure.

Moon Chae Won and Lee Joon Gi proceed to movie collectively, and so they focus on other ways to painting every scene. He does his finest to make her comfy and is aware of how one can make her chill out when she will get flustered by her errors.

In a single scene, the 2 actors must movie a candy scene the place she asks him to verify his love for her. Earlier than they begin filming, they go over the strains with the director. Lee Joon Gi leans in for a kiss, which catches Moon Chae Won off guard, and she or he asks, “It’s a kiss?” The director clarifies he’s speculated to kiss the again of her hand, and Moon Chae Won teases Lee Joon Gi.

Lee Joon Gi rapidly turns to the script and explains he misunderstood the instructions. Moon Chae Won chuckles at him and the 2 actors joke round about their interpretations of what the script was telling them to do. Lee Joon Gi laughs and says, “I’m very trustworthy to the instructions, you realize!”

