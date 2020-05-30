Watch: Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won Share Behind-The-Scenes Look Of “Flower Of Evil”

Upcoming tvN Wednesday-Thursday drama “Flower of Evil” has shared a behind-the-scenes look of the forged gathering for his or her script studying and dealing exhausting on the set of the present.

“Flower of Evil” will inform the story of Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous as a serial killer, and his spouse Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won), a detective who begins to develop suspicious of him, as they discover themselves standing in entrance of a reality they don’t want to face. Round them is Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin), the daughter of a serial killer who should contend together with her horrifying household previous on her personal, and Kim Mu Jin (Search engine optimisation Hyun Woo), a reporter who will do something for an unique.

Producing director (PD) Kim Chul Gyu acknowledged, “The most important allure of this script is its originality,” and described the drama as, “A melodrama that has the outer look of a suspense thriller thriller.” Lee Joon Gi stated, “The script made me curious to know the way the love story of the 2 most important characters will play out,” whereas Moon Chae Won stated, “It’s a drama that’s dramatic and facilities round a theme with depth, which drew me to the drama.” Jang Hee Jin stated, “Most of all, I had a whole lot of religion within the director. And I used to be drawn to the charms of the character,” and Search engine optimisation Hyun Woo shared his pleasure for his chemistry with Lee Joon Gi’s character.

Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won additionally shared their pleasure for filming a melodrama collectively, three years after showing on tvN’s 2017 drama “Legal Minds” collectively. Lee Joon Gi stated, “I by no means knew at the present time would come. I feel we’ll be capable of present a lot of completely different sides of the melodrama style. I’ll work exhausting and assist Moon Chae Won to create an amazing story.” Moon Chae Won stated, “That is my first time enjoying a married couple and a mom, so I’m anticipating it.”

“Flower of Evil” is about to premiere this July and might be accessible on Viki!

Try the video under: