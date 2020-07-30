Watch: Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won’s Happiness Takes A Turn For The Worse In “Flower Of Evil” Teaser

With only a few hours left till its premiere, “Flower of Evil” has shared a sneak peek on the upcoming romance and thriller!

“Flower of Evil” is a suspenseful new thriller starring Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung, a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Received (performed by Moon Chae Received). As a detective, Cha Ji Received begins to suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer, and the couple is in the end compelled to confront a darkish reality they by no means wished to face.

New stills give a glimpse of Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Won’s candy romance. The morning daylight magnifies the romantic ambiance, and Baek Hee Sung approaches his spouse with a loving gaze as she smiles again with joyful eyes. They even share a candy kiss, and viewers are extra excited than ever to see the chemistry between a mysterious man hiding a secret and a skillful detective who cares for her household greater than the rest.

The drama additionally launched a brand new teaser that exhibits their as soon as blissful relationship taking a nosedive into mistrust, hatred, and revenge.

The clip opens up with Baek Hee Sung’s voiceover saying, “I simply need to reside as Baek Hee Sung. I don’t need to lose my life.” Cha Ji Received receives a cellphone name that turns her life the other way up, and Baek Hee Sung runs away from somebody as he tries to cover his identification.

Then Baek Hee Sung is caught with a knife in his hand, and his eyes are extensive with terror and willpower as he raises the knife with a loud cry. Cha Ji Won’s voiceover warns, “Select. What occurs to us now could be as much as you.” She discovers her injured husband in a darkish, deserted place, and tears fall to her face when he wraps his palms round her throat.

Watch the teaser under!

“Flower of Evil” premieres July 29 at 10:50 p.m. KST and might be out there on Viki.

Watch the spotlight video right here:

Watch Now

