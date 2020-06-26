Watch: Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won’s Lives Are Turned Upside Down In “Flower Of Evil” Teaser

tvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Flower of Evil” launched a brand new teaser starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Received!

The drama will inform the story of Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Received (Moon Chae Received). As a detective, Cha Ji Received begins to develop suspicious of him, they usually discover themselves standing in entrance of a reality they don’t want to face.

The brand new teaser begins with Baek Hee Sung wanting affectionately after his daughter Baek Eun Ha (Jung Search engine optimization Yeon) as Cha Ji Received watches on with a smile on her face. Nonetheless, the glass wall reflecting their peaceable lives instantly cracks and shatters into tiny items, revealing the identical couple in a darkish and chilly setting.

The Baek Hee Sung on the opposite aspect of the wall is handcuffed and exudes a darkish and chilling aura as he makes piercing eye contact with each the Cha Ji Received having fun with her good life and the detective Cha Ji Received, who’s immediately in entrance of him.

In the background, Cha Ji Won’s voice says, “I didn’t know something… in regards to the man I cherished.” Baek Hee Sung provides on, “The person who pretended to like, the girl who even cherished the hazard.”

“Flower of Evil” premieres on July 22 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable on Viki!

