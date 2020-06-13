Watch: Lee Joon Gi Hides An Ugly Truth From Moon Chae Won In “Flower Of Evil” Teasers

tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Flower of Evil” launched new teasers of Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won!

“Flower of Evil” surrounds the stunning query, “What in case your husband, somebody you’ve liked for 14 years, is suspected of being a serial killer?” The drama will inform the story of Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won). As a detective, Cha Ji Won begins to develop suspicious of him, and so they discover themselves standing in entrance of a fact they don’t want to face.

The clip begins with the couple and their daughter Baek Eun Ha (Jung Web optimization Yeon) celebrating Baek Hee Sung’s birthday collectively. Baek Eun Ha has written a cute birthday card for her father that reads, “I really like you, Dad. Pleased birthday,” together with a drawing of the joyful household. In that second, Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Won smile and share a loving look, their eyes stuffed with happiness.

Nonetheless, Baek Hee Sung’s smiling expression rapidly turns into a chilly, expressionless glare as he stands in entrance of a mirror. In a voice-over, Baek Hee Sung says, “I lied. Very barely,” making viewers interested by his true identification.

Cha Ji Won, who had at all times thought Baek Hee Sung to be her variety husband and a candy father to Baek Eun Ha, abruptly calls for to Baek Hee Sung in a shaking voice throughout a tense state of affairs, “Who’re you?”

In the teasers, Lee Joon Gi portrays the duality of his character by creating a totally totally different environment by his smile and detailed facial expressions. In the meantime, Moon Chae Won’s stare and expression efficiently engross viewers within the stress and chaotic feelings that Cha Ji Won feels.

“Flower of Evil” premieres this July and shall be out there on Viki.

