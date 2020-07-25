Watch: Lee Joon Gi Issues A Warning To Whoever Threatens His Current Peace In “Flower Of Evil” Teaser

tvN has revealed one other teaser for upcoming drama “Flower of Evil”!

The drama stars Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Received as married couple Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Received. As Baek Hee Sung tries to cover his previous whereas pretending to like his spouse, detective Cha Ji Received begins to develop suspicious of her husband and begins trying to find the reality.

The teaser opens with a glimpse of Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Received’s pleased household. Cha Ji Received is totally smitten together with her “good” husband Baek Hee Sung, and she or he asks, “You will need to nonetheless adore me a lot, huh?” Nevertheless, issues take a drastic flip when his personal mom (Nam Gi Ae) calls for, “How can somebody soiled such as you be fated with a detective?”

Cha Ji Received begins to delve deeper into an unsolved homicide thriller, and Baek Hee Sung appears uneasy as he silently watches from her facet. Reporter Kim Moo Jin (Search engine marketing Hyun Woo) warns Baek Hee Sung that it’s solely a matter of time earlier than he’s caught, and Baek Hee Sung threatens to kill him if Cha Ji Received finds out what he is aware of.

It looks as if Cha Ji Received will cease at nothing to disclose the reality, and Baek Hee Sung won’t simply stand by and watch anybody shatter his peaceable household.

Watch the brand new teaser beneath!

“Flower of Evil” premieres on July 29 and can be accessible on Viki.

Try one other teaser beneath!

Watch Now