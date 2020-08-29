Watch: Lee Joon Gi Livens Up The Atmosphere With His Sweet And Cheerful Personality On Set Of “Flower Of Evil”

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” revealed a brand new making-of video!

The clip begins with Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Received rehearsing for his or her scene. Each of them are smiling brightly, however Lee Joon Gi is in an particularly cheerful temper. He praises the employees for adorning the room so properly, and he appears excited to be filming in a room stuffed with fairly lights.

Subsequent, Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Received movie with youngster actress Jung Website positioning Yeon, who performs their daughter within the drama. They’re having a backyard get together, and Lee Joon Gi grills the barbeque himself. The three of them have nice chemistry, and so they movie with none bloopers.

Throughout break, Jung Website positioning Yeon factors out the shrimp’s eyes are coming out, and Lee Joon Gi sweetly explains, “It’s in order that it could possibly see higher within the ocean.” Filming resumes, and the digital camera focuses on Lee Joon Gi’s expression. When the “minimize” sign is taken, Moon Chae Received gently explains to Jung Website positioning Yeon that she doesn’t should power herself to eat. Lee Joon Gi glances on the youngster actress and feedback, “It’s essential to’ve been hungry.”

Subsequent, Lee Joon Gi movies with Choi Younger Woo, who takes the position of the mysterious bartender Lee Tae Seob. To organize for his or her preventing scene, the 2 actors rehearse over and over. Lee Joon GI offers a pleasant rationalization about how the scene will play out, and as soon as the filming is efficiently filmed, he offers his co-star a heat hug.

Then Website positioning Hyun Woo, Jang Hee Jin, and Lee Joon Gi rehearse their scene collectively. The set is crammed with laughter and heat, and the actors show shut teamwork. In the course of rehearsal, Jang Hee Jin all of a sudden will get up, inflicting Website positioning Hyun Woo to snort. Jang Hee Jin additionally bursts into laughter, and he or she asks, “Am I not supposed to face up?” Lee Joon Gi forces her to take a seat again down, and he jokes, “Cease filming a sitcom!”

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

Watch the most recent episode of “Flower of Evil” right here:

Watch Now