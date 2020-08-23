Watch: Lee Joon Gi Showcases Unique Chemistry With Each Of His Female Co-Stars On Set Of “Flower Of Evil”

The forged of tvN’s “Flower of Evil” confirmed off their superb chemistry in a brand new making-of video!

The clip begins off with Lee Joon Gi and baby actress Jung Search engine optimisation Yeon, who performs his daughter within the drama, working collectively to movie the scene the place they take pleasure in breakfast collectively. Regardless that she’s full, she constantly drinks orange juice for the scene, and her diligent efforts make the forged and crew break into loving smiles. The director gently lets her know she will cease ingesting it, and Lee Joon Gi bursts into laughter. To assist the kid actress chill out, he makes finger hearts together with her, and she or he beams warmly in pleasure.

Of course, Lee Joon Gi additionally has sky-rocketing chemistry along with his lead co-star Moon Chae Received. The 2 arrive on the darkish, creepy movie set, and whereas ready for filming to begin, the actress mumbles her strains to herself. Lee Joon Gi, who’s sitting behind her, makes playful motions behind her and even strikes nearer to listen to what she’s saying.

Subsequent, Lee Joon Gi movies with Jang Hee Jin, who performs his older sister within the drama. As a substitute of going to her immediately, the actor provides her some area and feedback, “Jang Hee Jin is in deep focus proper now. The actresses in our drama are at all times so centered. They don’t play together with my jokes.”

Lastly, the 2 actors come collectively to rehearse. They focus on how they need to act out their tearful reunion, however Jang Hee Jin finally ends up cracking up due to Lee Joon Gi’s silliness. Then he helps her discover the very best digital camera angle and jokes, “They want to have the ability to movie your lovely tears,” making her chuckle as soon as extra.

Watch the complete video beneath!

“Flower of Evil” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the most recent episode right here:

Watch Now