Watch: Lee Jun Young And ATEEZ’s Yunho Face Off As Idol Rivals In 1st Teasers For Upcoming Drama “Imitation”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Imitation” has shared an exciting sneak peek of its fiery male leads!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Imitation” is a new drama about the work and love lives of idols in the competitive entertainment industry. The star-studded cast includes Jung Ji So; U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young; ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho; former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung; SF9‘s Hwiyoung and Chani; g.o.d.’s Danny Ahn; Yuri; Minseo; Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong; Ahn Jung Hoon; and former Baby V.O.X member Shim Eun Jin.

On April 21, KBS released two teasers introducing viewers to the male leads of “Imitation,” two handsome idol group centers who will become rivals in more ways than one over the course of the drama.

The first teaser depicts a spectacular stage entrance by A-list idol Kwon Ryoc (played by Lee Jun Young), the center of the wildly popular boy group SHAX. Clearly a superstar at the top of his game, Kwon Ryoc dramatically floats down to the stage using wires amidst the enthusiastic cheers of his many fans.

Kwon Ryoc confidently declares in voice-over, “I’ll show you who’s real.”

Meanwhile, the second teaser captures the fierce passion of rising star Lee Yoo Jin (played by Yunho), the handsome center of the four-member boy group Sparkling. Determined to make it to the top, Lee Yoo Jin is brimming with ardor as he practices his dancing alone at his company.

Sending Kwon Ryoc a confident warning, Lee Yoo Jin cautions, “Sunbae, don’t let your guard down.”

“Imitation” premieres on May 7 at 11:20 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

