Watch: Lee Jun Young And Song Ha Yoon Are Awkward And Adorable In Behind-The-Scenes Video For Drama Kiss Scene

MBC every1’s drama “Please Don’t Date Him” has launched the behind-the-scenes video of Lee Jun Young and Song Ha Yoon’s first kiss!

The behind-the-scenes clip begins with Song Ha Yoon and Park Han Sol beating up Park Han Sol’s ex-boyfriend in a again alley. Though the combat is fairly fierce whereas the cameras are rolling, as quickly because the director shouts, ‘Lower!’, the actors dissolve into laughter. Lee Jun Young, who’s watching from the sidelines, feedback, “I had no concept they might be this into it.”

As Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young put together for his or her kiss scene, Lee Jun Young says, “I didn’t eat something with garlic in it for 2 days.” Song Ha Yoon, who’s touching up her hair, seems touched by the gesture. Warming up in entrance of the house heater, Song Ha Yoon tells Lee Jun Young that he ought to maintain his neck heat, advising him to put on a shawl and placing a warmth pack on the again of his neck.

The 2 actors are cautious about rehearsing every gesture to perfection, together with the angle of their heads for the kiss. Song Ha Yoon acts a bit of playful throughout rehearsals, however Lee Jun Young stays in character with a extra severe expression. Each actors get straight into character when cameras begin rolling, however as quickly because the scene ends, Lee Jun Young stoops to select up her bag and says in embarrassment, “The bus is so late.”

The couple then continues to movie the scene time and again from completely different angles.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes video beneath!

Watch “Please Don’t Date Him” right here:

Watch Now