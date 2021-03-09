Watch: Lee Jung Shin, Mina, Lim Nayoung, Kwon Hyun Bin, And Lee Jung Sic Open A Lit Bar On The Beach In “Summer season Guys”

The upcoming drama “Summer season Guys” has launched its first trailer!

“Summer season Guys” is described as a Korean model of “Coyote Ugly” and “Cocktail,” with the important thing themes of youth, dancing, and music. It follows the story of 5 younger individuals, performed by CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, Mina, Lim Nayoung, Kwon Hyun Bin, and Lee Jung Sic, who get collectively to revive an previous cocktail bar on the seaside.

The teaser opens with beautiful photographs of a beachfront cocktail bar at night time, full with a vigorous crowd of patrons and fantastically combined drinks. The 5 younger individuals get collectively to make their enterprise flourish and be taught new and enjoyable methods of constructing cocktails, however issues take a darker flip as soon as they fall into tangled relationships of affection and hate.

“Summer season Guys” will premiere on March 30. Take a look at the trailer beneath!