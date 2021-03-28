Watch: Lee Kwang Soo Surprises On “Operating Man” By Cutting His Own Hair On The Spot

Lee Kwang Soo boldly took a pair of scissors to his personal hair on the newest episode of “Operating Man”!

On the March 28 broadcast of the SBS selection present, 4 of the “Operating Man” members—Lee Kwang Soo, Jun So Min, HaHa, and Ji Suk Jin—turned “leisure company CEOs” for the day. Every of them was tasked with persuading as many solid members and company to hitch their company as attainable, and to nobody’s shock, the opposite “Operating Man” members used the chance to lord it over the 4 “CEOs.”

When HaHa requested Yang Se Chan to hitch his company, the comic jokingly responded that he’d be prepared to signal with him on one situation: if HaHa shaved off his mustache. As HaHa cracked up, Yang Se Chan defined, “Should you shave off that whole factor and present me a clear face, I’ll agree.”

Unsurprisingly, negotiations got here to a standstill, and Yang Se Chan dropped by Lee Kwang Soo’s workplace subsequent. There, he made an analogous proposition, mentioning the coiffure that the “Operating Man” solid has been teasing Lee Kwang Soo over for months. “All you should do [for me to join],” he joked,” is eliminate the one factor that bothers me. I can’t stand to have a look at your mullet.”

Shocked, Lee Kwang Soo exclaimed, “However I already reduce the again of my hair off—wait, you imply what’s left of it?” Yang Se Chan confirmed, “Sure, even what’s left of it bothers me. It curves a bit within the again, and I don’t prefer it. Should you reduce that each one off and make it neat, I’m prepared to signal a contract agreeing to a 60-40 division of earnings.”

Lee Kwang Soo visibly perked up when he heard the favorable 60-40 a part of Yang Se Chan’s supply, and Yang Se Chan jokingly continued, “It’s as a result of I don’t need my company CEO to be teased by different company CEOs and artists.” Lee Kwang Soo laughed, “Are you saying that due to my mullet, individuals will tease me?” and Yang Se Chan replied, “After all. I’m positive individuals tease you.”

Lee Kwang Soo then made Yang Se Chan crack up by responding, “I don’t have a single actor underneath my company proper now, but when I had even one, I’d have poured this sizzling espresso in your face.”

Nevertheless, when Yang Se Chan continued to insist on the haircut as a hardball negotiation tactic, satisfied that Lee Kwang Soo would by no means really do it, the actor took him without warning. After a second of consideration, Lee Kwang Soo declared that he was ready to chop his hair on the spot if vital, and as Yang Se Chan appeared on in disbelief, he really started to eliminate his personal mullet.

Sadly for Yang Se Chan, now that Lee Kwang Soo had resorted to excessive measures, he was compelled to signal together with his company underneath the beneficiant circumstances he had talked about earlier.

As Yang Se Chan burst out laughing in shock, Lee Kwang Soo mentioned, “It is a show of my sincerity. For you, slicing off my hair is nothing. Why does hair matter? I may even shave my head.” Nevertheless, he went on to jokingly warn, “However in case you change companies, I’ll kill you.”

Take a look at the clip of Lee Kwang Soo beginning to reduce his personal hair under!

Watch the complete episode of “Operating Man” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now