Watch: Lee Min Ho And Lee Seung Gi Share Video Call Together + Hint At Upcoming YouTube Collab

January 6, 2021
1 Min Read

Lee Min Ho and Lee Seung Gi have stunned followers with a teaser video!

On January 5 at 6 p.m. KST, the two took to their Instagram accounts to share cuts from a video name that they had.

Lee Seung Gi mentions that he watched the movies on Lee Min Ho’s YouTube channel and means that they work on creating content material collectively. Lee Min Ho says that he’ll take heed to all of the songs on Lee Seung Gi’s album earlier than they meet.

The captions reveal that one thing might be launched on January 6.

