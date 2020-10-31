Watch: Lee Min Ho Launches YouTube Channel With Artistic Self-Produced Film Looking Back At His Career

Lee Min Ho has opened his personal YouTube channel!

On October 30, the actor delighted followers by launching a brand new YouTube channel of his very personal, entitled “leeminho movie.”

For his first video, Lee Min Ho kicked issues off by posting a brief self-produced movie that artistically summarizes his spectacular profession. (The video’s caption reveals that he was each the manager producer and the inventive director of the movie.)

Notably, the video’s title is “Movielog EP.1,” which appears to trace at the potential of the actor posting comparable “Movielogs” sooner or later.

Try Lee Min Ho’s new YouTube channel right here, and watch his first “Movielog” under!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amGBq6fmneY

Watch Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” with English subtitles right here:

