Watch: Lee Min Ki And Nana Are Roommates Finding Love In “Oh My Ladylord” Teaser

Nana and Lee Min Ki’s characters get nearer in a brand new teaser for MBC’s “Oh My Ladylord”!

In the upcoming drama, Lee Min Ki takes the function of Han Bi Soo, a prime thriller author who “gained’t” date, whereas Nana performs a rom-com actress named Oh Ju In who “can’t” date. The 2 characters find yourself residing collectively, with Han Bi Soo turning into Oh Ju In’s tenant.

The fifth teaser video for the present options Han Bi Soo working by the house after a bathe, sporting only a towel and attempting to cowl up his chest with a sweater. Oh Ju In shortly covers her eyes together with her fingers, and Nana narrates, “When a pair lives collectively, you see stuff you shouldn’t see and it’s important to cope with one another’s totally different existence.”

Han Bi Soo tries to get to work on a script in his room, however Oh Ju In is being loud out in the lounge together with her good friend Lee Hyun Jung (Bae Kwang Ja) as they drink and chortle collectively. The author, who’s identified for his irritability, lets out a yell of frustration over the distraction.

Each the roommates additionally need to put up with the opposite’s household and associates stopping by out of the blue. Han Bi Soo’s mom Kang Hae Jin (Lee Hwi Hyang) makes a sudden look at their place, and so does Jung Yu Jin (CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk), who’s Oh Ju In’s longtime good friend.

As the pair lives collectively, they each begin to consider and fear about one another. In their dwelling, Oh Ju In observes Han Bi Soo with a curious expression, whereas Han Bi Soo in one other scene watches her as she kickboxes.

Oh Ju In peeks in his room and holds up two cans of beer, and he nods with a smile, accepting her provide to have a drink collectively by saying, “That will be good.” They sit within the candlelight and when Oh Ju In leans in to get nearer to Han Bi Soo, Nana narrates, “Nonetheless, essentially the most thrilling factor is the romance.”

“Oh My Ladylord” premieres on March 24.

