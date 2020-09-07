Watch: Lee Sang Yeob Perfects Kiss Scene With Lee Min Jung Behind The Scenes Of “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” shared a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama!

The making-of video begins with Lee Sang Yeob and Lee Min Jung rehearsing their kiss scene on the park. Since they’re sitting on a pair of swings, the space between them makes it tough for Lee Sang Yeob to tug nearer to Lee Min Jung. As soon as they’ve practiced and listened to recommendation from the director, they try and movie the scene. Nevertheless, after kissing Lee Min Jung, Lee Sang Yeob slips off his swing as he pulls away. After one other take, the couple lastly pulls off the sophisticated kiss scene with no hitch.

The subsequent clip options Lee Sang Yi consuming earlier than filming a scene on the eating desk. When Lee Cho Hee asks him why she doesn’t have meals, Lee Sang Yi stutters as he responds, “It’s coming.” Lee Cho Hee then laughs as she quietly requests, “Please give me meals.”

Because the group of actors rehearses their traces, Lee Cho Hee notices that Lee Sang Yeob’s shirt has an normally massive variety of buttons. Lee Sang Yeob seems down at his shirt earlier than wanting up with a shocked expression and saying, “You scared me! I believed I had spilled one thing.”

Lee Cho Hee continues to make playful dialog together with her co-stars, noting that they’re sporting color-coordinated outfits. Lee Sang Yi agrees, however he tells her that her outfit resembles a curtain. Lee Min Jung laughs and provides, “Not a curtain, a cushion!” Lee Cho Hee performs together with the banter, joking that cushions within the coloration of her outfit are fashionable lately. Lee Min Jung takes the joke one step additional as she factors out Lee Sang Yi’s shirt and says, “A settee within the coloration of your shirt with a cushion the colour of Lee Cho Hee’s shirt,” making everybody snort.

After joking round, the 2 {couples} get critical to movie their scene collectively. Throughout filming, Lee Sang Yeob makes a mistake whereas delivering his traces and Lee Cho Hee does her finest to carry again laughter as she takes a chunk of pasta. After ending the scene, Lee Sang Yeob explains how he tried to maintain the scene going after his mistake for the sake of Lee Min Jung. The video wraps up as Lee Sang Yeob dotes on Lee Min Jung and makes cute faces whereas she eats.

