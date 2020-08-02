Watch: Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Sun Bin, Park Sung Woong, And Uhm Jung Hwa Bring High Energy To “Ask Us Something” In New Preview

“Ask Us Something” has launched a preview of subsequent week’s episode!

On August 1, JTBC aired its teaser for the range present’s subsequent episode that includes stars Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Sun Bin, Park Sung Woong, and Uhm Jung Hwa. In the preview, the solid members excitedly welcome their friends by singing Uhm Jung Hwa’s “Pageant.”

Lee Soo Geun brings up Lee Sang Yoon’s former “Grasp within the Home” co-star, commenting, “You type of give off an analogous vibe to Lee Seung Gi.” Lee Sang Yoon responds, “To be trustworthy, I realized [how to act on] selection reveals from Seung Gi. In case you actually give it some thought, meaning I realized from Kang Ho Dong. If I don’t do an excellent job, it means Ho Dong taught me incorrectly.”

The solid then challenges Park Sung Woong, who’s well-known for his villain roles, to strive making any sentence sound darkish. He proves his ability completely by managing to learn even the pleased lyrics “Now you possibly can smile, smile once more” eerily.

Lastly, Lee Sun Bin reveals off her strikes with a dance cowl of hits by Uhm Jung Hwa, who later joins her for a collaboration efficiency.

The subsequent episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on August eight at 9 p.m. KST. Try the total teaser under!

Watch a latest episode of “Ask Us Something” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now