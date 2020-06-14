Watch: Lee Sang Yoon Makes Brief Cameo Appearance In “Grasp In The Home”

Lee Sang Yoon returned to SBS’s “Grasp within the Home” because the “trace fairy”!

Lee Sang Yoon, one of many authentic members of “Grasp within the Home” who departed the present earlier this yr, appeared on a video name to offer members a touch in regards to the new “grasp.”

At first, Lee Sang Yoon put the digital camera near his eye to cover his id. Nonetheless, Yang Se Hyung and Shin Sung Rok noticed who it was instantly. When Lee Seung Gi expressed his confusion, Shin Sung Rok joked, “It’s the one who cries and will get irritated lots.”

After unmasking himself, Lee Sang Yoon shared that he was presently getting remedy for his shoulder ache. He confirmed that the video name was occurring in realtime when he was interrupted by a knock on the door and he went to clarify that he was filming. He added that after the remedy, he was going to go rehearse for his new play.

The “Grasp within the Home” members requested him if he would go to their set, and Lee Sang Yoon stated, “I may go within the night.” Shin Sung Rok quipped, “However we are able to’t pay your look price” and Lee Sang Yoon replied, “In that case… We’re all professionals, proper?”

Lee Sang Yoon then stated, “I’ve been solid because the trace fairy, however the manufacturing employees made a mistake. In the previous, the trace fairies had been on the manufacturing employees’s facet. However this time, as an alumni of the present, I’m on the members’ facet.” The members rejoiced and he stated, “I’ll provide you with an enormous trace to start out off. This particular person is an actor.” Nonetheless, the members had been dissatisfied as a result of they had already seen the “grasp’s” appearing awards.

Requested if he had ever labored with this actor, Lee Sang Yoon continued to tease by saying, “I’d wish to work with them someday.” The present additional revealed that the “grasp” was the function mannequin for a lot of celebrities within the leisure trade, together with Lee Hyori, Son Dam Bi, Brown Eyed Women’ Ga In, Sandara Park, Rain, Uee, and extra.

Lee Sang Yoon warned, “This particular person could be very engaging. Don’t fall in love with them.” He added that he thought Cha Eun Woo would get essentially the most love from this grasp, however when requested by Lee Seung Gi who ought to be most cautious round them, he stated, “You. And the one who’s laughing [Yang Se Hyung].”

In the top, the “grasp” this week was revealed to be veteran singer and actress Uhm Jung Hwa.

