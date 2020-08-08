Watch: Lee Sang Yoon Shows Off Dance Skills He Learned From Park Jin Young + Lee Sun Bin Dances To Uhm Jung Hwa’s Hits

Actors Lee Sang Yoon and Lee Sun Bin confirmed off their dance strikes on the newest episode of “Ask Us Something”!

On the August eight episode of the JTBC selection present, Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Sung Woong, Lee Sang Yoon, and Lee Sun Bin appeared as friends to advertise their upcoming movie “Okay! Madam.”

Whereas speaking about what they’re every like off-camera, Uhm Jung Hwa talked about how a lot Lee Sang Yoon loosens up when the solid and crew exit for drinks. She defined, “At first, he was very severe and appeared exhausting to strategy, however he utterly transforms [at our get-togethers]. He dances a lot. He says he’s actually good at dancing.”

When he was requested what his favourite style of dance was, Lee Sang Yoon shared, “I’m not good at dancing, however I did be taught from an excellent dancer.” He defined that he was speaking about Park Jin Young, from whom he acquired dance classes on SBS’s “Grasp within the Home.”

Relaying what he’d realized from Park Jin Young, Lee Sang Yoon instructed the solid, “You’ll be able to’t use your arms. He says it’s important to dance together with your physique whereas imagining that you simply don’t have arms. He taught us six completely different strikes. You’ll be able to apply these to any dance.”

They excitedly turned on Uhm Jung Hwa’s “Poison” so Lee Sang Yoon may show what he’d realized, however he ended up receiving a hilariously underwhelming response from the solid. Regardless of being extraordinarily decided to indicate off all six strikes, he threw his viewers into confusion together with his demonstration. Web optimization Jang Hoon lastly joked, “You shouldn’t be studying to bop from Park Jin Young. You have to be studying from Min Kyung Hoon,” whose unpredictable dance expertise the solid often reward.

Lee Sun Bin additionally placed on a efficiency of Uhm Jung Hwa’s hit songs, sharing that she had practiced individually only for the present. The actress danced to “Invitation,” “Poison,” and “Pageant,” with Uhm Jung Hwa ultimately becoming a member of in.

