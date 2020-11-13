Watch: Lee Se Younger, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, And Lee Joo Myung Get Distracted By Chicken While Filming “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The clip begins off with Lee Jung Joon filming because the youthful model of Shin Sung Rok’s character Kim Search engine marketing Jin. He’s severe throughout filming, however as soon as the cameras are off, he charms the employees together with his childlike smile. One employees member asks if he received harm whereas taking pictures, and he fortunately feedback, “Thankfully, I didn’t get harm. I used to be actually flustered when mud and rocks began to fall down on me although.”

Then Ahn Bo Hyun and Nam Gyu Ri pair up for a candy scene. Nam Gyu Ri can’t assist however snigger at Ahn Bo Hyun’s shiny power. Ahn Bo Hyun feedback, “She’s not charmed by me in any respect,” and Nam Gyu Ri responds, “You had been like a cute little boy.” Then Ahn Bo Hyun says, “I hope this scene comes out nicely as a result of it’s the one half I’m smiling within the drama!”

Lee Se Younger, Lee Joo Myung, and WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, who play the golden trio within the drama, rehearse for the scene the place they’re consuming rooster. Instantly, Kang Seung Yoon begins consuming the rooster, and Lee Se Younger calls for, “Why are you consuming?” She appears to be like on the employees in shock and feedback, “I received so scared! I believed we had been really filming or one thing!” Sheepishly, Kang Seung Yoon admits he was too hungry to withstand the rooster.

Throughout break, a crew member asks if he likes fried rooster or seasoned rooster higher, he solutions he prefers the primary yet one more. He explains, “If I need to eat seasoned rooster, I similar to dipping my fried rooster within the sauce that I individually order.”

The three actors begin filming, however they preserve making errors as a result of rooster. Lee Se Younger even forgets her line, and he or she orders Kang Seung Yoon to pause consuming in order that she will be able to say it first. Regardless of the candy temptation, they’re in a position to end the scene with a bang!

Watch the making-of video beneath!

“Kairos” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9:20 p.m. KST.

