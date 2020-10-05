Watch: Lee Seung Gi And ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Sing Their Hearts Out In Impromptu Duet

Lee Seung Gi and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo teamed up for a passionate duet on the newest episode of “Grasp within the Home”!

On the October 4 broadcast of the SBS selection present, the solid met with their latest grasp—veteran actor and legendary ballad singer Im Chang Jung.

Earlier than Im Chang Jung’s arrival, the manufacturing employees gave the solid members hints in regards to the identification of their new grasp, together with the query: “Are there any songs that you simply listened to loads after a breakup?”

Lee Seung Gi was unable to cover his smile when Cha Eun Woo replied, “[Lee Seung Gi] hyung’s songs,” and he giddily urged the ASTRO member, “Title a couple of.” Nevertheless, Cha Eun Woo went on to crack up the complete solid by unintentionally getting the title of his track “You in My Reminiscences” fallacious.

Kim Dong Hyun then chimed in, “I additionally actually like Seung Gi’s track ‘Delete.’” However when he tried to sing a snippet of the ballad, he was hilariously unable to recollect both the lyrics or the tune, main Lee Seung Gi to giggle, “I assumed you stated you appreciated this track!” Later, as Kim Dong Hyun struggled to recall the melody whereas attempting to hum the track, Cha Eun Woo and Lee Seung Gi each exclaimed on the identical time, “[That’s not ‘Delete,’] that’s the tune to ‘As a result of You’re My Woman’!”

Shin Sung Rok went on to convey up Emerald Citadel’s well-known ballad “Footsteps,” main Cha Eun Woo to interrupt Shin Sung Rok by bursting out into the track’s refrain. Lee Seung Gi playfully stopped him from singing by saying, “Let’s let Sung Rok sing. He’s clearly attempting to get within the temper so he can sing he track.”

Nevertheless, when Shin Sung Rok really started singing, Lee Seung Gi mischievously jumped in and began singing “Footsteps” along with Cha Eun Woo as a substitute. As Shin Sung Rok cracked up in disbelief, the 2 singers turned to at least one one other and belted out a heartfelt rendition of the track in an impromptu duet.

The opposite solid members commented that they appeared like an precise duo, with Kim Dong Hyun mentioning, “You guys look like Son Ji Chang and Kim Min Jong from [musical duo] The Blue.” Shin Sung Rok chimed in, “You guys seem like [the duo] Yukgaksu,” which led Lee Seung Gi and Cha Eun Woo to begin jokingly imitating the choreography to Yukgaksu’s well-known track “Heung Bo.”

Take a look at the clip of Lee Seung Gi and Cha Eun Woo singing “Footsteps” collectively under! (Their duet begins at 2:16 within the video.)

Watch the total episode of “Grasp within the Home” with English subtitles right here:

