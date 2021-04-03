Watch: Lee Seung Gi And Lee Hee Joon Have Fantastic Chemistry On Set Of “Mouse”

tvN’s “Mouse” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama!

“Mouse” is about an harmless and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge in opposition to the serial killer who murdered his mother and father. The 2 crew as much as monitor down an evil psychopathic predator.

The brand new making-of video begins with Lee Seung Gi and Lee Hee Joon rehearing for his or her upcoming scene. They’re in excessive spirits as they focus on the easiest way for Lee Seung Gi to choke Lee Hee Joon. Lee Hee Joon jokes, “It hurts. Let’s hurry up. Let’s do it in a single go.” Fortuitously, the scene is finished in a single take, and when requested if he’s okay, Lee Hee Joon claims, “It hurts!”

Subsequent, Lee Hee Joon groups up with Park Ju Hyun for the scene the place he visits her home and tries to make her come dwell with him. The 2 rehearse first, however she finally ends up laughing at his surprising strains. She seems to be contained in the bag that he was imagined to refill along with her belongings and feedback, “You didn’t even pack something,” and he quips, “I’m going to!”

Throughout break, Park Ju Hyun factors out Lee Hee Joon’s character turned too cute after Lee Seung Gi’s character turned darkish. She imitates the way in which he widens his eyes, and he sheepishly admits, “I’m imagined to [act that way because I have to] imagine his theories, however I do assume I become a idiot.”

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Hee Joon additionally movie with Track Jae Hee, who stars as a psychotic lawyer within the drama. Throughout rehearsal, Lee Hee Joon rambles on and on, and his lengthy strains trigger Lee Seung Gi to snort and Track Jae Hee to attempt to cowl up his personal smile. In response, Lee Hee Joon jokes, “Simply hear me out a bit of extra.”

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Hee Joon proceed to observe their strains. Lee Hee Joon factors and tells him to go get a warrant, and Lee Seung Gi scrambles off within the incorrect course. Lee Seung Gi runs again whereas laughing in embarrassment, and Lee Hee Joon can’t cease grinning as effectively. Lee Seung Gi tries the scene once more, and this time, he bites his decrease lip to stifle his laughter. Lee Hee Joon cracks up and feedback, “How will you snort whereas making your exit?”

“Mouse” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

