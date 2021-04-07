Watch: Lee Seung Gi And “Mouse” Cast Share Why They Chose The Drama, Reasons To Tune In, And More

The stars of tvN’s “Mouse” sat down for a enjoyable unique interview with Rakuten Viki!

“Mouse” is an unpredictable thriller thriller set in a world the place people can determine psychopaths by performing a DNA take a look at on a fetus in a mom’s womb. Lee Seung Gi stars within the drama as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding rookie police officer who’s obsessed with justice, whereas Lee Hee Joon stars as Go Moo Chi, a hot-headed detective whose dad and mom have been murdered when he was younger and who’s keen to resort to any means essential to avenge their deaths.

Park Ju Hyun performs Oh Bong Yi, a highschool scholar who acts powerful however suffers from deep emotional trauma, whereas Kyung Soo Jin performs Choi Hong Joo, a TV producing director who’s secretly hiding scars from her personal painful previous.

Within the newly launched interview, the forged members discuss why they determined to signal on to the drama. Lee Seung Gi shares that he was impressed by the well-written script, whereas Lee Hee Joon playfully remarks, “I ended up becoming a member of as a result of I heard Lee Seung Gi can be in it.” Lee Seung Gi returns the love by responding with fun, “I additionally joined as a result of I heard [Lee Hee Joon] can be in it.”

Park Ju Hyun reveals that the script was so good, she learn the whole factor in a single sitting—and that her co-stars have been all senior actors with whom she’d hoped to work a minimum of as soon as. Lastly, Kyung Soo Jin praises the director and explains that his previous work gave her confidence that he’d do a tremendous job with this drama as effectively.

The 4 stars additionally try and sum up why viewers ought to tune in to the drama in simply 5 syllables, and whereas Lee Seung Gi initially expresses his doubts, the duty proves simpler than anticipated. After every of them comes up with a five-syllable line, Lee Hee Joon cracks everybody up by jokingly including yet another: “Lee Seung Gi’s in it.”

The “Mouse” forged then goes on to disclose a few of their private preferences in a enjoyable TMI section of the interview.

