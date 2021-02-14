Watch: Lee Seung Gi And Park Ju Hyun Are Overflowing With Confidence In “Superb Saturday” Preview

Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun would be the subsequent visitors on tvN’s “Superb Saturday”!

Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun are starring within the upcoming tvN drama “Mouse,” which additionally stars Lee Hee Joon and Kyung Soo Jin. “Mouse” is about two very totally different law enforcement officials who chase down an evil predator described as “the highest 1 p.c” of psychopaths and premieres on March 3.

In the preview, Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun come dressed as their characters within the drama: an upright police officer and a troublemaker highschool pupil. Lee Seung Gi is overflowing with confidence from the beginning and at first seems to have the talents to again it up, impressing the remainder of the solid. Park Ju Hyun is the one one who critiques him, commenting, “You retain saying ‘100%’!”, and is assured about what she has to say as nicely.

Lee Seung Gi then comes up with a plan to select three representatives and divide the work of listening to the track and writing down the lyrics. Though the solid is worked up to listen to his plan at first, they begin to get suspicious when he picks Shin Dong Yup and Kim Dong Hyun as his companions.

This episode of “Superb Saturday” will air on February 20 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview beneath!

