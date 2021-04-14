Watch: Lee Seung Gi And Park Ju Hyun Banter Playfully On Set Of “Mouse”

tvN’s “Mouse” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

“Mouse” is about an harmless and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge in opposition to the serial killer who murdered his dad and mom. The 2 group as much as monitor down an evil psychopathic predator.

The brand new making-of video begins with Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun rehearsing for the scene during which Park Ju Hyun will get drunk. She asks, “How ought to I pinch your cheeks?” Lee Seung Gi tells her to strive, and Park Ju Hyun feedback, “That’s cute,” whereas stretching his cheeks. Lee Seung Gi continues to inform her she will be able to hit him wherever she would really like, however he provides, “Inform me beforehand should you’re going to slap my face. I’ve to clench my jaw. If I don’t, my mouth will bleed.”

Park Ju Hyun tells Lee Seung Gi to calm down as she pulls him down, and Lee Seung Gi feedback, “I ought to a minimum of resist. If I come down too simply, it’s a little bit bizarre.” Park Ju Hyun laughs and asks, “Why is there no center floor?” Park Ju Hyun additionally quietly asks for the script, however Lee Seung Gi loudly shares, “Please give Bong Yi (Park Ju Hyun) the script. I feel she has forgotten the script.” Park Ju Hyun feedback, “You’re going to say that so loudly?” Lee Seung Gi yells once more, “Bong Yi will need to have forgotten her traces!”

After filming the scene, Park Ju Hyun asks if it harm when she stretched his cheeks. Lee Seung Gi replies that it didn’t, and Park Ju Hyun feedback, “Your cheeks are agency.” Lee Seung Gi provides, “There’s loads to seize on to.”

Lee Seung Gi can also’t cease laughing whereas working with a toddler actor. The director coaches the kid to answer loudly whereas smiling, and Lee Seung Gi jokes, “It feels like he’s indignant.” Earlier than filming, Lee Seung Gi takes care of the kid actor whereas he’s consuming by pouring sauce for him.

In a separate interview, Kwon Hwa Woon shares, “Yo Han (Kwon Hwa Woon) just isn’t lifeless. It’s already previous the second half, and because the remaining episodes are additionally actually attention-grabbing, please tune in.”

Lastly, the actors and employees are arduous at work filming intense motion scenes within the rain. Regardless of the issue of the filming situations, Park Ju Hyun nonetheless runs so quick that the digicam misses her.

Watch the total making-of video under!

“Mouse” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with “Mouse” under:

Watch Now