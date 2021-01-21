Watch: Lee Seung Gi Faces A Crisis As He Goes On The Hunt With Lee Hee Joon In Upcoming Drama Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mouse” (literal title) has launched a brand new teaser!

“Mouse” is a thriller thriller drama set in a world the place people can determine psychopaths via a DNA take a look at on a fetus in a mom’s womb. The drama facilities across the query, “Would you give beginning to a baby realizing they had been a psychopath?”

Lee Seung Gi stars as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding rookie police officer who passionately believes in justice. In distinction, Lee Hee Joon stars as Go Moo Chi, a hardened detective whose dad and mom had been murdered when he was younger and is keen to resort to any means to avenge their deaths.

The teaser exhibits Lee Seung Gi and Lee Hee Joon in a automobile collectively as the next slogan flashes previous onscreen: “He is searching individuals.” Lee Seung Gi appears to be like drained and unsure, whereas Lee Hee Joon appears to be like decided and unafraid. There are additionally ominous photographs of a person in a boxing ring and water flowing right into a drain within the ground. On the finish of the teaser, Lee Seung Gi blinks up at mysterious figures within the rain, certainly one of whom turns away from him.

Take a look at the teaser beneath!

“Mouse” premieres someday in February. Take a look at the primary teaser right here!

Take a look at Lee Seung Gi in “Hwayugi” beneath!

Watch Now