Watch: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, And Park Ju Hyun Share Reasons To Tune In To Their New Drama “Mouse”

The forged of the upcoming tvN drama “Mouse” shared their greetings for the Lunar New 12 months, in addition to some causes viewers ought to tune in to the drama’s premiere in March!

“Mouse” is about an upright however naive younger police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a lawless detective named Go Moo Chi who cares for nothing however revenge after a serial killer murdered his mother and father when he was a toddler (Lee Hee Joon). The 2 of them crew as much as chase down an evil predator who’s described as being within the “prime 1 p.c” of psychopaths.

Lee Seung Gi stated, “It’s irritating proper now due to social distancing, however I hope that there shall be happiness in celebrating in a quiet means with your loved ones, and that it is going to be a Seollal full of fine and joyful issues.” He picked the script as the important thing level to be careful for in “Mouse” and stated, “Every scene is a key clue to the ultimate reveal. Pay shut consideration to all the important thing factors within the first episode and bear in mind them for later. I’m curious as to what viewers will consider ‘Mouse.’ Please keep tuned till the tip!”

Lee Hee Joon stated, “The instances are troublesome for whole households to collect collectively, however I hope that every family can rejoice the vacation in security and heat. I believe that within the first half of ‘Mouse,’ the viewers shall be investigating the thriller alongside Go Moo Chi. As Go Moo Chi tracks down clues to unravel the case, the viewers may also have enjoyable searching for clues and arising with theories.”

Park Ju Hyun, who performs Oh Bong Yi, an athletic however troublemaker highschool scholar who lives along with her grandmother, stated, “Blissful Lunar New 12 months! I hope that everybody could have a joyful Seollal with their households. Viewers can sit up for the lovable back-and-forth bickering between Oh Bong Yi and her grandmother. I pray that everybody shall be wholesome and comfortable, and that it is going to be a yr wherein every little thing you need to obtain comes true.”

“Mouse” premieres on March 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at a trailer right here!

