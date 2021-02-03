Watch: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Kyung Soo Jin, And More Fall Into Despair As The Hunt Begins In Teaser For New tvN Thriller

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mouse” launched a chilling new teaser!

“Mouse” is a thriller thriller set in a world the place people can establish psychopaths via a DNA take a look at on a fetus in a mom’s womb. The drama facilities across the query, “Would you give delivery to a baby figuring out they had been a psychopath?”

Lee Seung Gi stars as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding rookie police officer who passionately believes in justice. Lee Hee Joon takes the position of Go Moo Chi, a hardened detective whose mother and father had been murdered when he was younger and is prepared to resort to any means to avenge their deaths.

The new teaser begins as a light-weight flashes in a room with a mysterious man. Choi Hong Joo (Kyung Soo Jin), Jung Ba Reum, and Go Moo Chi are proven one after the other with nervous and tense expressions. Surprising scenes observe of blood, a nighttime assault, a daunting chase within the rain, and Oh Bong Yi (Park Ju Hyun) screaming.

The textual content, “They hunt. Individuals,” seems on display screen as Go Moo Chi appears again forlornly and Jung Ba Reum places his head down in despair. Lastly, Jung Ba Reum leaves a robust impression on the viewers as he asks, “When will this hunt cease?”

The manufacturing workforce shared, “We tried our greatest to painting the feelings of the figures shrouded by thriller and the distinctive story of ‘Mouse’ with nice affect within the third teaser video. Please anticipate ‘Mouse,’ which is able to captivate the viewers instantly with its tight story and harmful environment.”

Watch the total teaser beneath!

“Mouse” will premiere on March 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

