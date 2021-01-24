Watch: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, Kyung Soo Jin, And More Are Dedicated In Script Reading For New Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mouse” has launched a behind-the-scenes video of the forged’s first script studying!

“Mouse” is a thriller thriller set in a world the place people can determine psychopaths by means of a DNA check on a fetus in a mom’s womb. The drama facilities across the query, “Would you give beginning to a toddler realizing they have been a psychopath?”

Lee Seung Gi stars as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding and naive rookie police officer with a passionate perception in justice. Lee Hee Joon stars as Go Moo Chi, a hard-boiled detective who’s motivated by revenge for the demise of his dad and mom, who have been murdered by a serial killer when he was a toddler. Collectively, these males discover themselves on the path of an evil predator who’s described because the “high 1 p.c” of psychopaths.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Lee Seung Gi is amused at his character’s innocence as he tries to persuade his accomplice to let him go on the case with him. Lee Hee Joon exudes a forceful charisma as he talks about his character’s previous trauma.

Park Ju Hyun performs Oh Bong Yi, a troublemaker highschool scholar who lives along with her grandmother and excels at sports activities, together with martial arts. Kyung Soo Jin performs Choi Hong Joo, a producing director who has quite a few awards underneath her belt however hides a secret previous by which she was used as a pawn to catch a assassin as a toddler.

In the video, Park Ju Hyun exhibits how Oh Bong Yi will get into fights along with her grandmother in addition to Jung Ba Reum, who tries to show her correct manners however will get rebuffed by her rudeness and coldness. Kyung Soo Jin exhibits how her character is devoted to monitoring down killers regardless of her traumatic previous.

In some behind-the-scenes interviews, Lee Seung Gi shares his admiration for Lee Hee Joon, whereas Lee Hee Joon shares that he’s an enormous fan of the kid actors on the present, together with “When the Camellia Blooms” star Kim Kang Hoon. Kyung Soo Jin expresses her hopes that the viewers will likely be hooked on the thriller within the drama, as she can also be very curious as to who the true felony is.

“Mouse” premieres someday in February. Try a teaser right here!

