Watch: Lee Seung Gi, Park Ju Hyun, Lee Hee Joon, And More Are Playful And Sweet Behind The Scenes Of “Mouse”

tvN’s “Mouse” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

“Mouse” is about an harmless and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge towards the serial killer who murdered his mother and father. The two crew as much as monitor down an evil psychopathic predator.

The new making-of video begins with Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun discussing their upcoming scene. Park Ju Hyun asks the director, “Ought to I simply feed him with my hand?” and Lee Seung Gi means that he’ll convey out a set of utensils. Lee Seung Gi will get confused when everybody laughs, so the director explains, “I felt your sturdy need to not eat one thing touched by her palms.”

In one other scene, Lee Hee Joon thoughtfully helps defend Park Ju Hyun from the rain after she wraps up filming. The director praises Park Ju Hyun for her appearing, and she or he shares, “It’s an emotional scene, however Lee Hee Joon calmed me down. When requested if she’s chilly, Park Ju Hyun replies that she’s okay since many different individuals are chilly as effectively. She shares, “It’s troublesome, however since we’re filming fortunately, please present us a number of love!”

Lee Seung Gi additionally skillfully takes on troublesome motion scenes with assist from the martial arts director, and he rigorously rehearses his strains with Lee Hee Joon. After listening to the director’s directions for Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon feedback, “That have to be troublesome. I simply should scream.”

Kyung Soo Jin and Lee Seung Gi have a clumsy reunion after assembly one another for the primary time in a month. Lee Seung Gi shares, “Let’s be shut to any extent further.” After Lee Hee Joon compliments Kyung Soo Jin, she notices the making-of digicam and asks, “Did you praise me after seeing the digicam?”

Lee Seung Gi and Kyung Soo Jin additionally clarify their age distinction to Lee Hee Joon. Kyung Soo Jin shares she determined to deal with Lee Seung Gi as oppa since he was born earlier within the 12 months, and Lee Seung Gi feedback, “Soo Jin should have needed me to purchase her a meal.” When Lee Hee Joon agrees that Lee Seung Gi should purchase the meal if he’s older, Lee Seung Gi proceeds to name him hyung and father. Kyung Soo Jin asks Lee Seung Gi, “Why are you so good at speaking?” and he responds, “It’s simply my job.”

Watch the total making-of video beneath:

“Mouse” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Take a look at “Mouse” with subtitles beneath!

Watch Now