Watch: Lee Seung Gi + Shin Seung Hoon Sing Gorgeous Duet Version Of “I Consider” On “Grasp In The Home”

Lee Seung Gi and Shin Seung Hoon joined forces for a particular duet efficiency on “Grasp within the Home”!

On the Could 24 episode of the SBS selection present, veteran singer (and this week’s grasp) Shin Seung Hoon taught the forged members all about singing ballads.

The legendary musician additionally composed a theme tune for “Grasp within the Home” on the spot, incorporating lyrics written by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Shin Sung Rok. Afterwards, he joked, “I’ll ship you my checking account quantity. I’ll accept 15,000 received [approximately $12].”

Later, Shin Seung Hoon celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut as a singer with a particular “live performance” within the woods. After listening to Lee Seung Gi sing his debut tune “As a result of You’re My Woman” and instructing him the way to convey much more emotion whereas singing, Shin Seung Hoon in the end chosen Lee Seung Gi as his duet companion for the live performance.

After singing a few his hit songs to kick off the present, Shin Seung Hoon invited Lee Seung Gi to hitch him, and collectively, they sang a good looking duet model of his traditional ballad “I Consider.”

Take a look at the clip of Lee Seung Gi and Shin Seung Hoon singing “I Consider” collectively beneath!

You may also watch the total episode of “Grasp within the Home” right here:

Watch Now