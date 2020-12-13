Watch: Lee Seung Gi Talks About His Return As A Singer, Including A Song Featuring BTS On His Album, And More

On December 11, Lee Seung Gi appeared as a visitor on the KBS episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.”

Lee Seung Gi just lately made his comeback as a singer for the primary time in 5 years, releasing his seventh studio album “The Mission” on December 10.

After he appeared on the present singing “I Will,” he mentioned, “The final time I appeared as a singer and never as an MC or an actor was earlier than I went to the navy. It was 5 years in the past. I enlisted in 2016, so my final album will need to have come out in 2015. I’m at all times nervous earlier than a efficiency, however I really feel far more strain on ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.’ That is the one place that the viewers is lit up for the performer.”

Yoo Hee Yeol requested him about his album and Lee Seung Gi mentioned, “The title observe, ‘I Will,’ was produced by Courageous Brothers, and it’s a really troublesome track to sing. I cherished the track and needed it as a title observe, however after I first sang it, I assumed, ‘I’m in hassle.’ It’s so excessive. If you happen to go up, you need to come down, however it by no means comes down. The elevator is damaged. I used to be afraid I’d lose my voice so I introduced my huge humidifier from house at present.”

He added, “I meant to indicate the various colours of assorted producers, however I discovered myself wanting to indicate my very own colours as a substitute. I labored with Nell’s Kim Jong Wan, Courageous Brothers, Epitone Mission, and Yoon Jong Shin.

Yoo Hee Yeol talked about that one of many tracks, “A Song to Make You Smile,” on the album featured BTS’s RM and J-Hope. Lee Seung Gi mentioned, “I believe lots of people wish to write articles like, ‘Lee Seung Gi is collaborating with the worldwide BTS!’ However I recorded this track again when BTS wasn’t as world as they’re at present. I labored on the track in 2011. It’s a bit of like I had shares earlier than they had been listed. I believe that lots of people had been shocked once they noticed the headlines. I wish to take this chance to apologize. I didn’t have a malicious intent in placing the previous track on my new album. I simply actually just like the track and needed extra individuals to listen to it.”

He joked, “I believe that it might be bizarre if this track was the one one to hit No. 1 on the charts and does higher than my title observe. I hope that it’s going to rank round No. 3 or so.”

