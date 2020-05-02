Watch: Lee Soo Hyuk And Jang Ki Yong Compete For Jin Se Yeon’s Heart Behind The Scenes Of “Born Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “Born Once more” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

The making-of video begins with Jin Se Yeon introducing the secondhand bookstore run by her character. She explains, “There was ‘Wuthering Heights’ right here. That is the place the place I hand Hyung Bin [Lee Soo Hyuk] the e-book, and it’s the primary scene wherein we really feel one thing between us.” She additionally reveals the e-book “Resurrection,” which her character needed to offer Gong Ji Cheol (Jang Ki Yong).

Within the behind-the-scenes clip on the museum, the director talks a few hologram projection throughout rehearsal. Sadly, Lee Soo Hyuk is dissatisfied to find that the scene will likely be created utilizing CGI. Moreover, Jang Ki Yong pretends that his hand shakes from getting too immersed within the scene, however the director jokingly tells him to go house if he’s sick.

One other clip reveals a scene of Jin Se Yeon receiving flowers. She says, “I truly actually like flowers. Jong Bum [Jang Ki Yong] one way or the other knew and acquired flowers. Of course, he gave the excuse that it fits the museum, however I really feel as he needed to offer it to Sa Bin [her character]. It’s good.”

The manufacturing crew additionally asks Jang Ki Yong concerning the motive behind his character’s reward. Jin Se Yeon solutions for him, “His coronary heart is ,” and Jang Ki Yong rapidly agrees, “Sure. It’s curiosity.” Lee Soo Hyuk acts jealous to be unnoticed, however he’s rapidly appeased by Jang Ki Yong.

Whereas rehearsing their scene, Lee Soo Hyuk and Jang Ki Yong can’t cease laughing. Nonetheless, Lee Soo Hyuk ultimately helps out by adjusting Jang Ki Yong’s helmet. Lastly, when the motorbike races away throughout filming, Lee Soo Hyuk seems to be frightened and says, “He will need to have needed to go house rapidly.”

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

“Born Once more” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch the most recent episode on Viki beneath:

Watch Now