Watch: Lee Soo Hyuk, Jang Ki Yong, And Jin Se Yeon Showcase Their Playful Friendship On The Set Of “Born Once more”

KBS 2TV launched a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at “Born Once more”!

Within the clip, Lee Soo Hyuk begins by sharing, “I play a prosecutor, nevertheless it’s my first time carrying a courtroom uniform in 14 episodes.” He provides, “Cheon Jong Beom (Jang Ki Yong’s character) has to return rapidly. There’s nothing we will do with out Cheon Jong Beom.” Lee Soo Hyuk excitedly takes pictures of himself in his robes earlier than filming begins.

Jang Ki Yong additionally expresses curiosity in Lee Soo Hyuk’s uniform whereas Lee Soo Hyuk practices his strains. Lee Soo Hyuk asks Jang Ki Yong if he has the proof, however Jang Ki Yong replies, “So what if I do?” Lee Soo Hyuk laughs and asks, “You’re going to be like this? I actually need the proof.”

Whereas Jin Se Yeon and Lee Soo Hyuk rehearse for a distinct scene, Lee Soo Hyuk jokingly says, “I’m drunk. I had six bottles of soju over there.” Regardless of the late night time filming, Jin Se Yeon exudes a constructive power. She explains, “It’s as a result of the climate’s so good.” Even when she steps on gum, Jin Se Yeon continues to smile brightly.

In one other clip on the theater, Jin Se Yeon and Jang Ki Yong discuss watching motion pictures whereas snacking on popcorn. Jang Ki Yong reveals, “I haven’t been to the theaters lately. I normally go alone at night time when there are not any folks.” Jin Se Yeon agrees that watching at night time is healthier and provides, “I additionally watch motion pictures at night time with my household.”

Earlier than filming a romantic scene, the director tells Jang Ki Yong to not be embarrassed. Jang Ki Yong confidently replies, “It’s truly not embarrassing,” and he and Jin Se Yeon start filming enthusiastically.

Watch the complete making-of video under!

“Born Once more” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

