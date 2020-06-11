Watch: Lee Soo Hyuk, Jin Se Yeon, And Jang Ki Yong Wrap Up Filming With Smiles And Share Final Thoughts On “Born Once more”

“Born Once more” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes look from the drama’s last filming!

The making-of video begins with Jin Se Yeon and Lee Soo Hyuk getting ready to movie their date scene. The 2 play whack-a-mole, and Lee Soo Hyuk feedback, “Why are they developing so weakly? It doesn’t make me need to hit it,” making Jin Se Yeon snort throughout the filming.

In a special scene with Jang Ki Yong and Jin Se Yeon, the director apologizes for making Jang Ki Yong climb up a hill whereas carrying Jin Se Yeon. Throughout their first try, they cease the filming as a result of Jin Se Yeon is positioned in an ungainly place. Jang Ki Yong playfully acts out the place he imagined Jin Se Yeon to be whereas dangling onto him.

Throughout their last filming, Jin Se Yeon feedback that each her first and last filming happened at her bookstore. The director additionally provides that winter has turn into summer season. Jang Ki Yong and Jin Se Yeon have enjoyable taking part in within the bookstore till Lee Soo Hyuk enters, jealous. He jokingly says, “I needed you to be my shut youthful brother. Let’s simply be coworkers. I used to love Ki Yong, however this will’t do.”

The filming ends with cheers and brilliant smiles because the solid and crew collect collectively to take footage. The actors additionally specific their last ideas of the drama. Jang Ki Yong shares, “‘Born Once more’ was a really significant venture for me, so I actually tried my finest and labored exhausting from starting to finish. Though there have been troublesome moments whereas filming, I used to be in a position to endure and wrap up filming properly due to the viewers who seemed upon me nicely. Thanks sincerely, and I like you.”

Jin Se Yeon additionally thanks viewers for tuning in to “Born Once more.” She provides, “It might be very nice if our venture turns into one which lasts in everybody’s hearts ceaselessly. I had a extremely blissful and pleasurable time.”

Lastly, Lee Soo Hyuk wrapped up the video by sharing, “I labored exhausting to attempt my finest and had enjoyable filming on set, and I used to be in a position to achieve nice power throughout filming due to the messages of help I acquired. I feel this can turn into an ideal reminiscence, and I’ll turn into a superb actor that works exhausting to showcase even higher appearing sooner or later. Thanks for loving ‘Born Once more’ loads, and please proceed to indicate a lot of curiosity in all of the actors, together with me, sooner or later. Thanks.”

