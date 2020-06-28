Watch: Lee Sora And Lee Hi Sing Beautiful Duet Version Of Lee Sora’s “Music Request”

Lee Sora carried out her monitor “Music Request” for the primary time on TV!

On the June 27 episode of JTBC’s “Start Once more,” Lee Hi joined the solid in her first TV look since leaving YG Leisure. At a seashore in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, the “Start Once more” crew held a busking session.

It was revealed on the present that Lee Hi had sung the information model of Lee Sora’s “Music Request.” “Music Request” was launched in January 2019 and was produced and written by Epik Excessive’s Tablo, DEE.P, and BTS’ Suga. Suga additionally featured on the monitor.

Lee Sora praised Lee Hi’s information model and stated, “Even when I had tried to mimic the information model, it wouldn’t have labored, so I sang it in my very own voice. On the time, I believed, ‘I feel Lee Hi might simply sing the music herself.’” Lee Hi replied, “I feel the music went to the one who it matched probably the most.”

On the busking session, Lee Hi and Lee Sora sang a particular duet model of the music. Lee Hi stated, “I’m all the time nervous when performing someplace for the primary time, however I felt calm singing in entrance of the ocean with the sound of the ocean coming by means of the in-ears. I additionally felt like I might rely upon Lee Sora.”

Take a look at the gorgeous cowl beneath!

