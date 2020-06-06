Watch: Lee Sun Bin Lends Her Voice To OST For “Staff Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation”

Actress Lee Sun Bin has launched an OST for the OCN drama “Staff Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation”!

On June 5, Lee Sun Bin’s tune “Savage Killer” was launched. Within the drama, the actress performs fearless and decided producing director Kang Moo Younger who’s on the verge of dropping her job.

Lee Sun Bin is alleged to have recorded “Savage Killer” with the identical ardour and power her character has, incomes reward from these round her. The tune is composed by JOONY, who has labored with idols like Tremendous Junior and Block B, American artists like Snoop Dogg, and European artists like Swissivory.

The manufacturing firm of the OST, Ecast Leisure commented, “‘Savage Killer,’ sung by Lee Sun Bin who’s displaying her nice performing expertise as Kang Moo Younger in ‘Staff Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation’ will enable you to fall deeper into the drama’s charms.”

Watch the music video for “Savage Killer” beneath!

“Staff Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” is a crime-oriented motion comedy drama a few screwball detective who will cease at nothing with the intention to catch his prison and an excessively zealous producer of an investigative crime TV present as they staff as much as remedy unsolvable instances. The remainder of their ragtag staff features a former prison profiler, a former gangster, and a former autopsist on the Nationwide Forensic Service.

Watch the most recent episode with English subtitles beneath!

