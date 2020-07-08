Watch: Lee Sung Kyung And SF9’s Chani Share Excitement At Joining “As soon as Once more” For Cameos

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “As soon as Once more” shared a behind-the-scenes take a look at cameo appearances made by Lee Sung Kyung, Jo Han Chul, Jo Mi Ryung, and SF9’s Chani!

Lee Sung Kyung performs the function of common mannequin named Ji Solar Kyung, who’s the ex-girlfriend of Yoon Jae Suk (performed by Lee Sang Yi). She practices her traces with Lee Sang Yi and Lee Cho Hee, and when Lee Sang Yi introduces Lee Cho Hee’s character Music Da Hee as his character’s girlfriend, Lee Sung Kyung says, “That is the place my coronary heart flutters.”

Lee Sung Kyung then leaves a message to viewers. She says, “Good day, that is actress Lee Sung Kyung. It’s an honor to make a cameo in ‘As soon as Once more,’ a present I’m having numerous enjoyable watching. I had such a good time filming with a pair that I actually like—Yoon Jae Suk and Music Da Hee. Please present a lot of love for ‘As soon as Once more,’ and I hope you benefit from the scene I’m in.”

Actor Jo Han Chul additionally makes a cameo, enjoying a gangster who calls for cash from Hong Yeon Hong (performed by Jo Mi Ryung). Jo Han Chul commented, “The ambiance on set is nice and heat as traditional, and I want I may present viewers my function for an extended period of time. Thanks!”

Jo Mi Ryung additionally makes a particular look for the second half of “As soon as Once more” as Hong Yeon Hong and movies a scene with Lee Jung Eun, who performs Kang Cho Yeon.

Jo Mi Ryung shares her ideas as effectively. She says, “‘As soon as Once more’ is a drama I really like watching at dwelling, so I’m actually honored that I acquired to hitch the drama.” She provides, “We’re filming though it’s extremely popular out. Please present a lot of love!”

In the meantime, SF9’s Chani reveals off his performing abilities alongside Lee Cho Hee in addition to Lee Sang Yi, who joins the 2 later.

When Lee Cho Hee remarks that Chani has fairly arms, Chani will get shy and divulges, “I performed piano prior to now.”

At the tip, Chani additionally leaves a message to viewers. He says, “It’s an honor to have the ability to be part of ‘As soon as Once more.’ I plan to point out enjoyable and cheerful sides of me, so please sit up for it and present a lot of love!”

Watch the total clip beneath!

