Watch ‘Lifeless to Me’ Season 2 Trailer – Variety

In as we speak’s TV Information Roundup, Netflix launched the trailer for Season 2 of “Lifeless to Me,” and World Citizen introduced a “Friday Night time Lights” solid reunion to profit the World Well being Group.

DATES

NBC has made changes to its upcoming schedule due to the current addition of “A Parks and Recreation Particular”: “Council of Dads” will now air its second episode on April 30 at 10 p.m., with an encore of the pilot airing an hour earlier at 9 p.m. Going ahead, the collection will air new episodes at Eight p.m. on Thursdays starting on Could 7. Additionally, “Blindspot” will now premiere its fifth and ultimate season on Could 8 at 9 p.m. and can proceed in that point slot.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has launched the trailer for Season 2 of “Lifeless to Me.” The trailer exhibits Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) making an attempt to preserve their bloody excessive jinks a secret in suburbia. The collection is government produced by Applegate, Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum and Christie Smith. All 10 episodes of the brand new season will launch on the streamer on Could 8. Watch the trailer beneath.

HBO launched a teaser for its new half-hour collection “I Could Destroy You.” Created, written by and starring Michaela Coel, the collection explores questions of sexual consent in fashionable life. The collection is government produced by Coel for FALKNA Productions, together with Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni of Numerous Artists Restricted. ” I Could Destroy You” will premiere on HBO in June. Watch the teaser beneath.

Disney Plus has shared a trailer for its upcoming documentary collection “It’s a Canine’s Life with Invoice Farmer.” The 10-episode collection options the titular Farmer, the voice of Goofy and Pluto, assembly canine throughout the nation. “It’s A Canine’s Life with Invoice Farmer” is produced by Canine Story Productions, Inc, and GRB Leisure, Inc. The collection is government produced by Farmer, Jennifer Farmer, Steve Duval, Gary R. Benz and Phil Kruener. The present premieres on the streamer on Could 15. Watch the trailer beneath.

Nationwide Geographic has launched a trailer for its new restricted collection “Barkskins.” Tailored from the bestselling novel of the identical identify by Annie Proulx, David Thewlis and Marcia Homosexual Harden star on this drama inspecting the fallout of a bloodbath of settlers within the frontier of 1690s New France. The collection will premiere on Could 25 at 9 p.m. Episodes will launch on Hulu the day after airing linearly. Elwood Reid serves as collection creator, showrunner and government producer. Proulx, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and David Slade additionally function government producers. Watch the trailer beneath.

SPECIALS

Solid members of “Friday Night time Lights” will take part in a digital reunion for World Citizen’s “Collectively at House” collection, benefiting the World Well being Group. The reunion will happen April 25 at 10 a.m. PT on World Citizen’s YouTube and Adrianne Palicki’s Fb web page. Palicki, Scott Porter, Derek Phillips, Aimee Teegarden, Gaius Charles and Brad Leland will probably be rewatching the pilot, catching up with each other and taking questions from followers.

Apple TV Plus has premiered the primary episode of “Helpsters Assist You,“ a collection of six shorts from the makers of “Sesame Road” created to present emotional assist for preschoolers and oldsters residing below social distancing laws. New episodes will launch each Friday. The collection is free to watch on the streamer.